MSU/Marauders Rugby Falls Against St. Paul Pigs

The MSU Mavericks and Mankato Marauders rugby team squared off against the St. Paul Pigs Saturday.

Marauders are in their first full season as a club team and won their first tournament last weekend in Wayne, Nebraska.

Saturday, the Marauders helped out the Mavericks in their clash against the Pigs.

But St. Paul had the upper hand in the contest winning by a final score of 41-5 over the Mavs and Marauders.

The Marauders return home on the 29th where they'll square off against Iowa Falls.

--KEYC News 12