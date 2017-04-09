Authorities ID 2 People Killed in Iowa Plane Crash

The two people who died when a small plane crashed in eastern Iowa have been identified.

The Johnson County Sheriff's office identified the victims Sunday. The crash happened Friday afternoon about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) northwest of Iowa City.

Authorities say 70-year-old Terry Koehn, of rural Iowa City, and 56-year-old James Spicer, of Cedar Rapids, were killed in the crash.

The single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from a private airfield in Oxford. The plane was on fire when authorities arrived.

Federal investigators are looking at the wreckage of the 1965 Piper Cherokee 180 to determine what caused the crash.

-KEYC News 12