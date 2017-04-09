St. Clair Man Injured in Crash

A St. Clair man is taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester following a crash with a pickup pulling a tank with anhydrous ammonia.

It happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, 60-year-old Thomas Hoffmann of Delavan was westbound on County Road 15 near St. Clair, pulling an anhydrous ammonia tank. He was making a left turn onto 602nd Ave. 57-year-old Bill Fitzloff of St. Clair was eastbound on County Road 15. That’s when the vehicles collided.

St Clair Fire & Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and Blue Earth County Sheriff assisted on scene.

Hoffmann had no injuries.He was wearing a seatbelt.

Fitzloff suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the State Patrol, it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

-KEYC News 12