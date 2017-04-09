KEYC - Authorities Recover Body From Upper Mississippi River

Authorities Recover Body From Upper Mississippi River

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Authorities have recovered a man's body from the Upper Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it was called about the body Saturday night.

The body was released to the Ramsey County medical examiner's office. The body has not been positively identified. No other details were released.

-KEYC News 12

