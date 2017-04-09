KEYC - Minneapolis Man Struck, Killed By Car On Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis Man Struck, Killed By Car On Hennepin Avenue

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Authorities say a 33-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Minneapolis this weekend.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office says Yasin Hussein Dualeh of Minneapolis was struck while he was a pedestrian at Eighth Street South and Hennepin Avenue. He died early Saturday at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

