Sleepy Eye Stained Glass A Reflection Of Hard Work, Passion

It’s many people’s dream…getting to do your hobby every day and get paid for it.

For one man in Sleepy Eye, he’s been doing that for over 37 years.

From scrubbing.

To brushing.

There’s a lot of work that goes into creating stained glass

But for Mike Mason, getting to work on his passion each day makes it all worth it.

Mason says, “It’s still fun so I’m still doing it, it’s like getting up each day and coming to do your hobby.”

After retiring from Del Monte, his business of Sleepy Eye Stained Glass took off and has been on the cutting edge.

His work and that of his three employees can be seen in England, Okinawa, Japan and half of the United States, including several churches throughout Southern Minnesota.

Mason says, “I was doing my hobby and people were paying me to do it.”

And it all started out of a passion for making things.

Mason says, “I was making little boxes with collectibles but I needed clear glass so I started cutting glass. I found out I could cut glass and stained glass was always an interest of mine so I learned how to do it and I learned I was kind of handy at it.”

So handy, that he even teaches classes five nights a week.

A perfect reflection of his hard work and passion.

