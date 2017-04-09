International Festival Shares International Students Culture

Community members came together to learn more about cultures all over the world. The festival started as a community celebration of all cultures, where the Mankato community can collaborate with International students from around the world.



"Give back to the community is a great thing and showing your culture... and getting involved with culture is also a great thing. So this is a huge opportunity for Mankato, as well as our school, as well as all of our international students," Abi Saha said, an international student.



Judging from the crowd size the community was eager to learn about the 92 different cultures represented at MSU.



"It's amazing that in Mankato we have this. I used to come this as a little girl. So it's nice to come back as an adult too," Jen Adams said.



Guests were able to experience 30 different cultural performances, a variety of international cuisine and hear from the more than a thousand international students on MSU's campus.



"I don't know, it's beautiful. I never get to see people from town here. It's always students. It's always students, so it's good to see community members. And they're so nice and friendly," Faical Rayani, Student Body President, said,



Saha says it's not just about Mankato learning about their cultures but more of a give and take, and a learning experience for international students too.

"Exchange cultural values, cultural norms, as well as like, our traditions," Saha said.



Rayani says if you can take one lesson away from the International Festival, it's that the international students are just like you.



"If you see an international student, walk up to them. Have a conversation. We're really friendly, we don't bite. We love you all," Rayani said.