Bethany Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, and Mary Martha Singers performed a Choral Vespers Concert. The concert was free, and many were in attendance. One of the directors says this is a great opportunity for the choir to prepare for their choir tour in May. The choir will be getting on a plane the day after graduation to go to Germany for the Reformation Anniversary.



"It's sort of a new venture for us to do a Vesper Service in the middle of the spring semester and so kind of an exciting opportunity for our kids to be able to perform some of the music they've been working on so very hard," Ann Fredrickson said, one of the choir directors.



If you'd like to listen to the full concert and service, you can click here and watch.