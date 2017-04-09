KEYC - Choral Vespers Concert

Choral Vespers Concert

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -

Bethany Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, and Mary Martha Singers performed a Choral Vespers Concert. The concert was free, and many were in attendance. One of the directors says this is a great opportunity for the choir to prepare for their choir tour in May. The choir will be getting on a plane the day after graduation to go to Germany for the Reformation Anniversary.
 
"It's sort of a new venture for us to do a Vesper Service in the middle of the spring semester and so kind of an exciting opportunity for our kids to be able to perform some of the music they've been working on so very hard," Ann Fredrickson said, one of the choir directors. 
 
If you'd like to listen to the full concert and service, you can click here and watch. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

  • MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:51:17 GMT

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    •   