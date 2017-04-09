KEYC - State Lawmakers Work On Funding For MN Security Hospital

State Lawmakers Work On Funding For MN Security Hospital

Posted: Updated:
ST PETER, MN -

State lawmakers are working to boost funding for the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter.

The Health and Human Services Bill passed out of the Senate despite a lack of funding to improve worker safety.

Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) says the current budget proposal would cut positions and fail to fund efforts to improve the facility.

"The main question I ask is who's against workplace safety? The ways it can be improved is increasing funding in Conference Committee or through any negotiation along the way. I think that's what needs to happen to keep those jobs in our community and keep our workers safe," said Frentz.

In 2015, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported 102 staff injuries from assaults at the hospital.

Senator Frentz says if the bill passes as is, the safety initiatives won't be enacted and people will continue to get hurt.

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

  • MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    MSU Changes Homecoming Titles

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:51:17 GMT

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    MSU is renaming the Homecoming King and Queen to the title Homecoming Royalty.

    •   