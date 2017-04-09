State Lawmakers Work On Funding For MN Security Hospital

State lawmakers are working to boost funding for the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter.

The Health and Human Services Bill passed out of the Senate despite a lack of funding to improve worker safety.

Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) says the current budget proposal would cut positions and fail to fund efforts to improve the facility.

"The main question I ask is who's against workplace safety? The ways it can be improved is increasing funding in Conference Committee or through any negotiation along the way. I think that's what needs to happen to keep those jobs in our community and keep our workers safe," said Frentz.

In 2015, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported 102 staff injuries from assaults at the hospital.

Senator Frentz says if the bill passes as is, the safety initiatives won't be enacted and people will continue to get hurt.

