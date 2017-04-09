Writing Workshop Gives Voice To Budding Authors

Five budding authors are sharing a variety of of personal writing during Sunday's Creative Writing Workshop at the Arts Center of St. Peter.



"Writers of all levels come and bring whatever their working on and share a couple minutes of their writing. They tell the group what they're interested in, 'is my dialogue believable, is it funny?' and the group critiques their work," said Workshop Leader Ann Rosenquist Fee.



The program gives writers an outlet to express themselves, while gaining feedback to improve their craft.



"These people tend to carry you. They give you ideas on how to improve your writing or how you can market your ideas and stories," said MemberJohn Hurd.



Hurd is a retired carpenter but he's been coming to the workshop for years.

At age 70, he says he's seen the world evolve, having lived through some of our country's most trying times. Now, he's putting those memories into words.



"These stories I've been keeping in my mind all these years, I just started writing them down. I turned off the TV and said to heck with that and I started to write," said Hurd.



Fee added, "There's a number of them who say, 'I'm almost in retirement, or I just retired and I've been working on this science fiction or fantasy and finally I can spend time digging into it.'"



For most, writing is just a hobby.



"It keeps them grounded, sane, purposeful, breathing," said Fee.



But who knows, maybe one day, their work will end up on the book shelves.



"There's a lot of good authors who come out of this area. You never know how far something might go," said Hurd.



The workshop is held every second Sunday of the month from 3-4:30 pm at the Arts Center of St. Peter. Anyone is welcome to come share their work. Admission is $5.

--KEYC News 12