Two Hospitalized Following Rollover In Redwood County

Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Redwood County.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday about a half mile south of Halvorson on 327th street.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was a one vehicle rollover involving a 17-year-old male driver and a female passenger.

Both were taken from the scene by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Details on the extent of their injuries haven’t been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.