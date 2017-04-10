KEYC - Man Found Intoxicated At U Of Iowa Has Died, Officials Say

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
University officials have confirmed the death of a man found intoxicated at a University of Iowa dormitory in Iowa City.
    University police officers who were called to Daum Hall about 10:45 p.m. Saturday found the unresponsive man. University spokeswoman Hayley Bruce says the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
    The man's name hasn't been released. It's unclear whether the man was a student. 

