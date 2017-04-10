KEYC - TESLA Takes Stage At Mankato's Verizon Center In July

TESLA Takes Stage At Mankato's Verizon Center In July

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The rock band TESLA will take the stage at the Verizon Event Center in Mankato on Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.
TESLA was formed back in 1986, in an era where rock bands were known for their flashy makeup and big hair, but the group set its wardrobe apart from the rest--rocking a simple t-shirt and jeans on stage.
You may recognize some of their most popular hits.."Signs"and "Modern Day Cowboy"...
Tickets for the show range from $39 to $77 and go on sale this Friday April 14 at 10 a.m. at the Verizon Center box office and through all Ticketmaster locations.

