Suspect Held In Fatal Moorhead Shooting

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
An acquaintance of a man fatally shot in Moorhead could face charges as early as Monday. 
    Police say the suspect remains jailed in Clay County on a possible charge of first-degree manslaughter. The man is being held in the death of 28-year-old Jacob Glover, a father of three from West Fargo, North Dakota. 
Officers found Glover wounded in the driveway of the suspect's neighbor. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center where he later died. 
    Police say Glover and the 25-year-old suspect were acquaintances who had a dispute. 

