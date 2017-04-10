Extra Enforcement April 10-23 To Combat Distracted Driving

Area law enforcement are reminding you to leave the phone alone, as they crack down on distracted driving beginning today.

Extra enforcement has been extended for the first time, beginning today through April 23rd.

In 2015, distracted drivers caused over 7,500 injuries and 74 deaths across the state.

Most common distractions seen by police include posting on Facebook, checking a sports score, or googling information. Small moves that could cost you big.

Under Minesota's No Texting Law it's illegal for drivers to read, send texts and emails or access the web while driving, that includes while sitting a stop sign. The first offense costs $50 plus court fees, the second jumps up to $275.

If you injure or kill someone because of texting and driving, you could face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.