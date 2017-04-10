KEYC - Democrat Andy McGuire Says She's Running For Iowa Governor

Democrat Andy McGuire Says She's Running For Iowa Governor

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
The former head of the Iowa Democratic Party says she'll run for governor.
    Andy McGuire says in a video released Monday that she's entered the 2018 gubernatorial race to focus on public schools, small businesses and raising wages. She's a doctor who served as chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party during 2015 and 2016.
    Other Democrats who have announced campaigns or are considering running include state Rep. Todd Prichard, who has formed an exploratory committee; Rich Leopold, former Iowa Department of Natural Resources director, who has declared his candidacy; and former Des Moines School Board president Jon Neiderbach, who says he's running.
    Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will become governor if Gov. Terry Branstad is confirmed as U.S. ambassador to China, is expected to seek election to the office. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:41:34 GMT

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    •   