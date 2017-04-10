KEYC - Family Of Montgomery Teen Reported Missing Charged For False Rep

Family Of Montgomery Teen Reported Missing Charged For False Report

Posted: Updated:
MONTGOMERY, Minn. -

The family of a Montgomery teen who reported her missing in February has been charged with falsely reporting a crime.

After a month-long search by multiple law enforcement agencies, 16–year–old Audrey Lukes was found in Duluth.

According to court documents, Audrey's mother, Tiffany Lukes, filed the runaway report.

Montgomery Police then talked with Audrey's grandparents, Ronald and Linda Lukes in late March, who said they hadn't seen or heard from her in three weeks.

The criminal complaint says on March 23, Audrey contacted Montgomery Police saying her mother and grandparents knew she was in Duluth.

Audrey also told an officer she had been in contact with her family and even traveled home after she was reported missing.

The criminal complaint says "a great deal of law enforcement time" was spent to find Audrey.

Falsely reporting a crime is a misdemeanor charge. Tiffany, Ronald and Linda have court appearances scheduled for June. 

?

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:41:34 GMT

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    •   