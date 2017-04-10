Family Of Montgomery Teen Reported Missing Charged For False Report

The family of a Montgomery teen who reported her missing in February has been charged with falsely reporting a crime.

After a month-long search by multiple law enforcement agencies, 16–year–old Audrey Lukes was found in Duluth.

According to court documents, Audrey's mother, Tiffany Lukes, filed the runaway report.

Montgomery Police then talked with Audrey's grandparents, Ronald and Linda Lukes in late March, who said they hadn't seen or heard from her in three weeks.

The criminal complaint says on March 23, Audrey contacted Montgomery Police saying her mother and grandparents knew she was in Duluth.

Audrey also told an officer she had been in contact with her family and even traveled home after she was reported missing.

The criminal complaint says "a great deal of law enforcement time" was spent to find Audrey.

Falsely reporting a crime is a misdemeanor charge. Tiffany, Ronald and Linda have court appearances scheduled for June.

--KEYC News 12