KEYC - Waseca Pair Arrested And Charged From MRV Drug Task Force Bust

Waseca Pair Arrested And Charged From MRV Drug Task Force Bust

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -
Two Waseca residents are facing charges after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force conducted a controlled handgun purchase Friday morning.
According to the report, the task force met in Mankato with 28-year-old Dominique Breham to purchase a .22 caliber revolver.
He arrived at the location with 27-year-old Karrie Ann Petersen and their three year old child.
Breham is facing four felony charges total. Two of the charges for being a convicted felon with a firearm in his possession, one for altering a firearm serial number, as well as 5th degree drug possession after he was reportedly found with suspected crack cocaine at the time of his arrest.
Peterson is charged with gross misdemeanor child endangerment.
---KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:41:34 GMT

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    •   