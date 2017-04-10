Waseca Pair Arrested And Charged From MRV Drug Task Force Bust

Two Waseca residents are facing charges after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force conducted a controlled handgun purchase Friday morning.

According to the report, the task force met in Mankato with 28-year-old Dominique Breham to purchase a .22 caliber revolver.

He arrived at the location with 27-year-old Karrie Ann Petersen and their three year old child.

Breham is facing four felony charges total. Two of the charges for being a convicted felon with a firearm in his possession, one for altering a firearm serial number, as well as 5th degree drug possession after he was reportedly found with suspected crack cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Peterson is charged with gross misdemeanor child endangerment.

---KEYC News 12