KEYC - Appeals Court Affirms Provisional Discharge Of Man From MSOP

Appeals Court Affirms Provisional Discharge Of Man From MSOP

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
The state Appeals Court is affirming a judicial panel's decision to grant a man's provisional discharge from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. 
    Monday's decision comes in the case of 74-year-old Eugene Kropp, who was committed in 1998 after a history of molesting boys. 
    His provisional discharge was granted last year. Authorities appealed, saying Kropp's provisional release plan required him to go to a place approved by the head of MSOP, but MSOP's executive director didn't believe Kropp's provisional discharge was safe, so there was no place to send him.
    The Appeals Court says the judicial appeal panel has authority to grant or deny a provisional discharge request, and MSOP's executive director can't unilaterally prevent it by refusing to approve residential placement. 
    The state could appeal to the Supreme Court.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:41:34 GMT

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    •   