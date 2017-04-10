KEYC - DHS: Case Of Maltreatment By Staff At Community Options & Resour

DHS: Case Of Maltreatment By Staff At Community Options & Resources In Madelia, Sherburn

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Services finds maltreatment played a role in the death of a vulnerable adult back in February.
The investigation involved staff at Community Options and Resources in Madelia and Sherburn, both of which offer services to vulnerable adults.
According to the report, the vulnerable adult was eating at Pizza Ranch, and choked on pizza.
Neither of the two supervising staff members attempted the Heimlich maneuver, but did call 9-1-1.
The report also states that the pizza didn't align with the vulnerable adult's specific diet.
An internal review of the facilities found that choking was not initially included in the first aid training provided to staff.
The facility has since added choking to first aid training. The staff member is still allowed to provide direct care to clients, but was given a warning following the investigation.

