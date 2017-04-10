Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System To Host Edible Book Festival Fundraiser

Brigid Tuck and Dianne Pinney with the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the fundraiser coming up to benefit area libraries. The fundraiser is called the Edible Book Festival and takes place April 23 at 4:30 p.m. at Next Chapter Winery in New Prague. The event is open to those 21+ and features food creations by amateur and professional bakers and cooks who interpret a book into a piece of food art. They will also be revealing the 2017 Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System Hall of Fame award winners at the event. Public voting ended March 1. Tickets are $35 and are available at local libraries in the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. For more information, click here.