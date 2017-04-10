Prosecutors Defer Charges in St. Paul Triple Homicide Case

Prosecutors have asked police to do more investigating before charging a suspect in a triple homicide at a St. Paul apartment building.

The Ramsey County attorneys' office says police handed over the file Monday on 19-year-old Jeffrey Arkis Taylor. Prosecutors say they reviewed it and decided they needed more investigation to establish the extent and nature of Taylor's involvement in Friday's events.

Police have say Taylor was the half-brother of 20-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor, who was eventually found dead by officers canvassing the neighborhood after a father and two teenage daughters in the apartment were found slain. The girls' mother was critically injured.

Jeffrey J. Taylor shared an 18-month-old child with one victim. Police say they found the surviving suspect hiding in a shed with the toddler, who was unharmed.

