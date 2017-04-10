KEYC - Prosecutors Defer Charges in St. Paul Triple Homicide Case

Prosecutors Defer Charges in St. Paul Triple Homicide Case

Posted: Updated:

Prosecutors have asked police to do more investigating before charging a suspect in a triple homicide at a St. Paul apartment building.

The Ramsey County attorneys' office says police handed over the file Monday on 19-year-old Jeffrey Arkis Taylor. Prosecutors say they reviewed it and decided they needed more investigation to establish the extent and nature of Taylor's involvement in Friday's events.

Police have say Taylor was the half-brother of 20-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor, who was eventually found dead by officers canvassing the neighborhood after a father and two teenage daughters in the apartment were found slain. The girls' mother was critically injured.

Jeffrey J. Taylor shared an 18-month-old child with one victim. Police say they found the surviving suspect hiding in a shed with the toddler, who was unharmed.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:41:34 GMT

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

  • Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Madelia Man Sentenced for Killing Would-Be Thief Fleeing His Property

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-07-12 02:28:00 GMT

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    On January 28, Nicolas Embertson with Cornelius Ayers and Kyle Nason cased David Pettersen's home for a future burglary according to court documents.

    •   