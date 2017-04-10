Fraser Shipyards Says Injured Employee Has Died

The employer of a man seriously burned while working on board a Great Lakes freighter at the Twin Ports harbor says he has died from his injuries.

Fraser Shipyards issued a statement Monday saying 53-year-old Joseph Burch has died from injuries suffered in the Feb. 6 accident at the Duluth-Superior harbor. Fraser says Burch was working on repairing the freighter.

Burch was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 117.

-KEYC News 12