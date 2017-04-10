KEYC - Portion of Riverfront Drive and Hickory Street; Entertainment Al

Portion of Riverfront Drive and Hickory Street; Entertainment Alley Temporarily Closed April 12


By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday (April 12), a portion of Hickory Street (below skyway) at Riverfront Drive and Entertainment Alley will be closed so skyway and ramp tower windows can be cleaned.

Traffic will have access to the Mankato Place ramp. All is expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

-KEYC News 12

