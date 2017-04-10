Don't Plant Those Gardens Just Yet

The few nice days of weather we had might have let people believe it's safe to start their planting season... but some plants aren't quite ready to be outside.

A tradition for some is to plant potatoes on Good Friday and according to Drummer's Garden Center, that is perfectly fine. Same with planting other cold weather crops like kohlrabi, turnips and kale, otherwise it's best to hold off through the iffy spring weather.



"Well if you've rushed it and you're looking at petunias and you have your tomatoes out and peppers you need to get something done before the sun goes down tonight," Drummer's Asst. Manager Sarah Malchow, said.

Always cover your plants with some sort of fiber, never use plastic as it traps the cold inside. To be safe, wait to plant peppers and tomatoes until Memorial Day but for other plants, May 10th is a good time to start your gardens.

--KEYC News 12