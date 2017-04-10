Extra Distracted Driving Enforcement On Minnesota Roads April 10-23

After losing a loved one to someone texting behind the wheel,

The Tikalsky family from New Prague teamed up with area law enforcement and state officials to work toward bringing attention to distracted driving.

State Trooper Dan Anderson was part of today's increased enforcement, in one of the unmarked cars.

Everyone knows about these accidents,

Yet it's hard for many to just put the phone down and wait until they've reached their destination.

"I think people think they're very good at multitasking and if you think about driving it's the many completely different decisions your making unconsciously after you're driving for a while and now you're going to add into that a whole separate task which is texting and putting your mind on something different," Minnesota State Patrol, Trooper Dan Anderson said.

In Minnesota, it's illegal for drivers to read, compose or send texts and emails, and access the web while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic.

The first offense costs $50 plus court fees, the second jumps up to $275.

This includes sitting at a stoplight, stop sign or stopped in traffic.

According to state statistics, distracted driving contributed to 7,666 injuries and 74 deaths.

"The problem is once the event happens and once that terrible crash happens. I'm sure every driver wishes they could go back and do something different or wish they wouldn't have done it but after the fact it's a little late to go back and say boy I wish I hadn't done that. You have to make it a habit from the start rather than try to figure it out afterward," Anderson said.

