MnDOT Looking For Adopt A Highway Volunteers

MnDOT is looking for individuals and organizations to adopt a highway.

The program is a public service project that helps reduce litter along the roadsides.

MnDOT provides safety training, trash bags and safety vests, and will pick up the filled bags.

MnDOT also posts signs along the adopted segments of roads with the names of the volunteer groups.

"It's a two year commitment and a minimum of two miles which is a big deal because you're responsible for both sides of the road so you're hiking through four miles of ditches out there to clean. We encourage our adopt the highway volunteers to go out there in the spring and again in the fall," MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator, Rebecca Arndt said.

In the Mankato and Windom areas there are 68 sections un-adopted.

· Hwy 30 New Richland to Mapleton

· Hwy 109 Easton to Winnebago

· Hwy 23 in Rock County

· I-90 in southwestern MN

--KEYC News 12