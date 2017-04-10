Creating Conversation With The Photos And Stories Of Refugees

After President Trump had signed his immigration and travel executive order from several Middle East countries, MSU–Mankato's student government worried about the impact in the city and on campus, so they're using a traveling exhibit with the stories of refugees to spur conversation.

Documentary Photographer James Bowey said, "It's designed as an immersive experience, so you walk into a very, very large room with 17 jumbo screens."

Between classes and activities, Minnesota State University – Mankato students and faculty took 15 minutes out of their day to learn about the journey of those forced to leave their homes.

Bowey said, "The story of and the issue of refugees to me was just such an essential issue to understand as I said as Americans and as citizens of a global community."

Taking over the Centennial Student Union Ballroom, the traveling exhibit by James Bowey called "When Home Won't Let You Stay" shares the photos and stories of refugees from Minnesota and across the country.

Bringing it to campus was the idea of the University's student government organization in partnership with Student Activities Department as a way to create dialogue.

Minnesota State Student Association Senator Connor Martin said, "If was can get one person to even just be a little bit more open minded and recognize something they didn't know about themselves or about the issues that's the main goal."

Creating that conversation is the reason Bowey says he took the photos and stories on the road, so people can learn about the sometimes long and difficult journey here.

Minnesota State Student Association Senator Qendresa Isniqi said, "They're just saying about how empowering it is and how so many students didn't have an idea of what so many people go through come to the U.S. to start with."

For the Minnesota State Student Association, it's a conversation they say needs to happen with the national climate.

Assistant Director of Student Activities Department Ashley Strom said, "Think it might have actually divided the campus as well because naturally, we've seen it's dividing the country a little bit, so I thought that was really powerful. I had no idea students were even thinking about it."

It continues tonight, April 10 with a second event, a presentation and discussion on the topic starting at 7 p.m. in the CSU ballroom.

To learn more about the exhibit, https://jamesbowey.atavist.com/home

