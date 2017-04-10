KEYC - Bill to Keep Many 911 Calls Secret Has Been Blocked in Iowa

Bill to Keep Many 911 Calls Secret Has Been Blocked in Iowa

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

An Iowa bill that would have eliminated public access to many 911 calls is dead this session.

Caleb Hunter, a spokesman for the Iowa Senate's Republican majority, confirmed Monday the legislation has been taken off the debate calendar.

The bill would've declared that 911 calls involving injured victims are medical records and exempt from Iowa's open records law. All calls regarding minors also would have been confidential.

The legislation was introduced in response to the release of 911 calls to The Associated Press that exposed a string of gun accidents in Iowa. While the bill was approved unanimously in the Iowa House, opposition mounted after the AP reported on it.

Hunter says some Republicans had concerns about the bill's impact on body cameras, since the measure included language regarding video.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Startling Discovery Leads to a New Beginning

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:45:10 GMT

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

    On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.

  • Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Escaped Minnesota Inmate On The Run For 25 Years Caught In Nevada

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:41:34 GMT

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

    A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver's license.   

  • Gymboree to Close in River Hills Mall

    Gymboree to Close in River Hills Mall

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:37:46 GMT

    Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors

    Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors

    •   