Suspect Charged in Fatal Moorhead Shooting

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
- An acquaintance of a man fatally shot in Moorhead is now charged with second-degree murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Neil Johnson made his first appearance in Clay County Court on Monday. Bail was set at $750,000 with no conditions.

Prosecutors allege Johnson shot 28-year-old Jacob Glover, a father of three from West Fargo, North Dakota. The complaint says Glover was shot twice with a handgun last Thursday.

Johnson told investigators he had recently fired Glover from a car wash that Johnson managed, but was letting Glover to live in his garage.

The complaint says Johnson told authorities he had snorted methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Officers found Glover wounded in the driveway of Johnson's neighbor. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center where he died.

Johnson is due back in court April 27.

-KEYC News 12

