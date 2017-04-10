Sip & Paint in Elysian

If you're interested in something different to do in the Elysian area, look no further than Fischer's Corner Bar. Perfection isn't important but having fun, is.



The beginning of the work week can be a rough start for some, but if you add a little paint, some alcohol and laughter, you can turn your Monday around.



"Everybody has so much fun, it's a nice night out. Have a couple cocktails, visit, loosen up, it's nice," Fischer's Corner Bar Owner Pamela Fischer said.



Fischer's Bar wanted to offer something for locals so they don't have to make a trip to the Twin Cities for this experience. There's no pressure to do well, all local art guide Suzanne Schwichtenberg wants is for everyone to have a good time and take something away from the evening that they didn't know they had in them.



"They usually say I can't do this. I can only do stick people, I haven't painted since grade school, and it was a bad experience, and then by the end of the night, and that's the reason why I did this...everybody starts doing selfies and sending a picture of their painting to their child, or their husband and they build confidence and they actually complement one another," Schwichtenberg said.



The concept of creating art in a group is not new, but Suzanne believes it's so successful because of the reaction from those who attend.



"They get out of their comfort zone and they meet other people, and they go home and they have a wonderful painting to share," Schwichtenberg said.



Sip and Paint takes place every second Monday of the month in Elysian at Fischer's Corner Bar.

