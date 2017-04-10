Verizon Center Takes Out The "Wireless"

Verizon has dropped the word "wireless" from their official branding, and that means the Verizon Wireless Center here in Mankato will do the same.



The major signage on the south and east sides of the building now have the new logo put in place.

Though there are still plenty of the old logos that will be phased out over time.



"There are a lot more things than you'd expect. Posters and stationary. A lot more than you'd expect."



Thanks to a slew of telecom mergers, the civic center has a long history of name changes.

It was Midwest Wireless Center in 1998, Alltel Center in 2007, and then Verizon Wireless Center in 2009.

-- KEYC News 12