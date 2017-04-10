The city of Mankato approves Sunday liquor sales.

The move puts city policy in line with Minnesota law, which will allow sales on Sunday come July 2nd.



A local liquor store owner voiced his approval of the change, saying it makes it a level playing field with bars and restaurants.



At an EDA meeting held prior to tonight's council meeting, the council from developers who were planning a sixty unit apartment complex at the corner of Timberwolf and Heron, a block north of Rosa Parks Elementary.

The developer is seeking tax increment financing on the project. With the council's initial approval, the proposal now moves to the Planning Commission.

And the owners of Meyer and Sons withdrew their request to buy the land where their business is located.

They had made the request as part of an effort to sell the property to other buyers.

-- KEYC News 12.