Farmington Man Accused Of Breaking Into Mankato Apartment

A 19-year-old Farmington man is charged after allegedly kicking in an apartment door in Mankato.

According to the criminal complaint, two females that live in the apartment near Cottage Path, reported damage to the rear door to police Saturday night.

Police were also provided with a video and later a photo of the individual who had broken in, later identified as Jackson Thomas Dunnell.

Further investigation found that four people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident.

Witnesses allege that Dunnell kicked the door in and stated that he was looking for his phone.

Once inside, he’s accused of shoving one of the victims to the ground before punching and kicking him.

Dunnell eventually left and was later arrested and taken into custody.

He is charged with 2 counts of first degree burglary, one count of third degree damage to property, and two counts of fifth degree assault.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at nearly $830. It's unclear whether or not the suspect knew the victims inside the apartment.