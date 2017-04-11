High School Senior Saves Girl From Choking

The quick thinking and proper training of a senior at Fairmont High School saved the life of a middle-school girl.

It started out as a pretty normal morning for Jalayah Johnson.

She was in the cafeteria eating breakfast with friends before the first bell rang.



"We were sitting there laughing and talking," Johnson said.



And like normal teenage girls, they were watching funny videos on their phones... giggling away.



"As I'm walking I see this girl and she stands up with her hands around her throat. And my initial thought is, this is a joke," Tony Joseph said, a senior at Fairmont High School.



Johnson was laughing until food got lodged in her throat and suddenly she couldn't breathe.



"I look back and I see this girl's expression. And it's not an expression that says this is a joke," Joseph said.



Joseph sprang into action, telling one of Johnson's friends to get an adult while he gave her the Heimlich.



"It's textbook what our health teacher Mrs. Engleby taught us," Joseph said.



Schools teach students what to do in case of an emergency, like if there is ever a fire or a tornado, but some schools forget to teach their students how to handle medical emergencies. A lesson that can save a life.



"And I always tell my kids, you know, hopefully, you never have to use this but if you do, I hope that you would actually if somebody would be in trouble, that you would go and help them," Chris Engleby said. The health teacher at Fairmont High School.



Engleby makes it a point to incorporate CPR, first said, and the Heimlich maneuver to her health classes. Giving them hands-on training with mannequins, and critical practice for an event no one can anticipate.



"I try to preach to the kids that it can happen anywhere and I can happen to anybody. Whether it's a small child or you know, an elderly person," Engleby said. Engleby says she's proud Tony knew exactly what to do because of her class.



"I'm very grateful that he helped me," Johnson said.



"I'm just happy that I was at the right place at the right time and everything worked out OK," Joseph said.



