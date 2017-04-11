DHS: April Is Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month

The Minnesota department of Human Services is encouraging Minnesotans to do their part during April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention month.

DHS says the number of children statewide suspected of being abused or neglected grew dramatically in 2016..where more than 39,500 children were the subject of reports-a 25 percent increase from 2015.

Of those children, over 16,000 were part of child maltreatment investigations, a 43 percent increase from 2015.

While statewide safety investments have been proposed by Governor Dayton, DHS says we all can do our part to help. Efforts include listening to parents to understand the joys and challenges of parenting, and setting an example by practicing nurturing and patience with children.