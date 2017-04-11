Farmers Itching To Start Planting

The BCA is looking for two females who they say have shoplifted a large amount of baby formula from a Walmart in Rochester on 2 known occasions.
On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.
A 61-year-old Faribault man is hospitalized following a welfare check yesterday.
Another store in the River Hills Mall announces it is closing its doors
Police say they've arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot in Crystal.
