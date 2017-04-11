Farmers Itching To Start Planting

Minnesota's fields are barren now, but farmers are hoping Mother Nature is on their side, as they gear up to get in the fields.

Today is the earliest planting date allowed by the USDA Risk Management Agency in order to get full crop insurance replant coverage...

Ag experts stress that soil temperature is an important factor in the decision of when to begin planting, with above 50 degrees preferred.

And this past weekend's weather caused soil temps to climb, hitting about 44 degrees at the U of M Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.

For corn, timing is everything.

Minn Star Bank VP Kent Thiesse said, "In states like Minnesota, northern Iowa, if we can get that corn in the ground from about 15 of April till the first week of May we got a lot better shot of at an optimal yield than if we get pushed back into mid to late May with planting dates."

Thiesse says depending on the weather, some farmers could begin planting this weekend or next week.

--KEYC News 12