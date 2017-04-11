Thrive: Working Out Benefits With Age

No matter what age you are, it's never too late to start working out.



"But you need to take a step back there are guidelines that we need to follow. If you are in good health and you're under the age of 35 you could probably go right into a program but if you're over 35 you should probably get a reference," Personal Trainer, Dawn Naples said.



Being active as an older adult is crucial for many reasons, one being it increases bone density.



"Which is super important in women as they age as well as increase their muscle mass and their functionality so that they can participate in life at its fullest," Naples said.



"At my job it was very physical. We were on our feet all day long and I was going 8 hours a day. When you're retired, you don't go 8 hours a day and I didn't want to lose that," Gym Goer, Terri Westphal said.



As women age, metabolism starts to slow down..



"The best thing you could do to increase your metabolism is strength train," Naples said.



"You think, oh no, I don't think I can because I'm a wimp or it's just not going to work for me. Just try it and see. It's not scary. You're going to be surprised how much better you feel. I can do the weights, I can do a lunge! That's really a fun thing to know, that you can accomplish these things," Westphal said.



--KEYC News 12