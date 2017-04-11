MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Bike & Walk Advocates To Host History Bike Ride May 6

Carrie Kijenski, with Visit Mankato, and Jack Rayburn with Bike and Walk Advocates of greater Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about upcoming happenings in May. May is National Museum Month ans well as National Travel and Tourism Month. The City Art Sculpture installation is also taking place May 13.

Rayburn also spoke about the Bike Walk Advocates and Mankato Heritage Preservation Commission History Bike Ride taking place May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon in Mankato. The 7 mile leisure ride will start at the Hubbard House. This year's theme is transportation in Mankato, including river, trails, roads and street cars. No registration is required. You can learn more here. For more Visit Mankato events, click here.