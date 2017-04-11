Montgomery City Council Agrees To Terms With LeSueur County Sheriff's Office For Help

The city of Montgomery's police department will be relying on the LeSueur County Sheriff's Office for help over the next three months.

City Administrator Brian Heck says the city council agreed to a contract with the sheriff's office at a meeting last night.

The city was in need of extra coverage after dismissing its police chief in late March.

Heck says the city council will discuss how to fill the empty position over the next three months.

---KEYC News 12