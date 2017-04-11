Officials Searching For Suspect Accused Of Fleeing Scene

Local law enforcement is searching for a suspect accused of fleeing the scene after an initiated traffic stop.

According to authorities, a green Ford Ranger fled southbound through west Mankato eventually drove on the Red Jacket walking trail.

This after a Blue Earth County deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation.

It happened around 2:30 this afternoon.

Responding police from Mankato and Lake Crystal and the Minnesota State Patrol located the suspect vehicle unoccupied off the trail in the area of Doc Jones Road and Indian Lake Road.

Officials are actively following up on leads to locate this driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

