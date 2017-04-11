Deciding Whether To Spend Or Save That Tax Refund

For procrastinators, it's time to start panicking.

The deadline for filing taxes is one week away, April 18.

But for many, it's already done, and they can enjoy a boost in the bank account.

Mankato Ford has finished up what's one of their best months of the year for car sales.

March is a busy time with people driving in with the hope of driving out with a new car, often thanks to buyers flush with the prosperity of a tax refund.

Mankato Ford Finance Nicholas Wegman said, "It's actually really good for business at the car dealerships. A lot of people use that money as their savings, and a lot of people are looking at it as they need to update their cars, and they'll use their savings to put down extra money on their cars, giving them a lower payment at that same time."

While it can be good for businesses, financial advisors warn before spending that tax refund on a big ticket item like a vehicle or electronics, to make sure people have their financial house is in order.

Wealth Enhancement Group Senior VP Ryan McKeown said, "I'd really make sure you've got your other ducks in a row first. Do you have any excess credit card debt that you're paying high-interest rates on? Do you have an emergency fund set up?"

For some, getting that refund can mean it's time to re–evaluate what taxes are withheld from their paycheck to see if they're in need of adjustment.

McKeown said, "I'll be revisiting with clients. How much taxes are they taking out of their paycheck or if they're retired, maybe their pension income, so that way they have more money to spend throughout the year. Some people who get big refunds, they feel pinched throughout the year, and they really don't need to if they adjust their withholding by filing a new W–4 form."

The IRS estimates more than 70 percent of Americans have or will receive a tax refund this year.

In 2016, the average refund was about $2800.

