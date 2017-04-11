Allergy Season Starts Early

It's that time of year again. Allergy season is starting early this year and medical providers are saying it's because of the warm temps so early!



"The classic: runny nose, the itchy watery eyes, you know, excessive sneezing seems to be what I'm seeing most of at this time of the year," Brian Cornelius, a Pharmacy manager at HyVee, said. Everything is just starting to bloom, which means tree pollen is in the air.



"Classic seasonal allergies symptoms include itchy eyes, and stuffy nose, and nasal itching, you wanna call it the allergic salute. Everybody has their own style," Richard Crockett, a senior allergist with Mayo Clinic Health System, said. Doctors are blaming the early warm weather for bringing allergies on so soon this year. Dr. Crockett says he's seen people with seasonal allegories since mid-March-- that's weeks before he typically sees those affected by what's in the air.



"Starting to see a little bit of a rise in the tree pollens, no grass or weeds yet, but that'll for sure be on its way. And then molds are a little bit of an issue at this time of year as well," Cornelius said.



If you're one of the unfortunate ones sniffling and sneezing, know you don't have to suffer.



"There are three ways to treat allergies. You can either stay away from what you're allergic to. You can take medications for the symptoms or you can do allergy shots," Crockett said.



Nasal sprays are also effective, but those will take a little longer to be in full effect. Dr. Crockett says you can even pair that with your typical anti-histamines, but make sure you're getting the non-drowsy kind!



"Studies show people on Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) drive as badly as people who are as legally drunk," Crockett said.



Those suffering from seasonal allergies are in it for the long haul at this point. And because of the jump start on the budding, pollen air, it'll be a longer allergy season.



"Generally, the earlier it warms up the longer the season goes. The longer we have snow and stuff on the ground it seems like that little spring burst of allergies is a little shorter," Cornelius said.



--KEYC News 12