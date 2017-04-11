Frozen Yogurt Creations Brings Awareness to Autism



April is Autism Awareness month and you can support the cause and satisfy your sweet tooth at Frozen Yogurt Creations in Mankato.

The business, located on Madison Avenue, is donating 20 percent of its proceeds during the entire day today to the Southern Minnesota Autism Coalition.

While filling up on yogurt, you can also check out Expressions from the Spectrum, an art display of creativity and talent from local students on the autism spectrum.

The display will be up inside Frozen Yogurt Creations through the end of the month.



"It helps out the individuals who have autism how to deal with it, how to interact with them. And why they interact the way they do. It's a very, it's an important thing for everyone to understand," Kelli Milbrandt said.





There will also be an open house of the art showcase Tuesday until 7.