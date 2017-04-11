Frozen Yogurt Creations Brings Awareness to Autism

Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.
Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.
There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them
Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.
We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us.
What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The BCA is looking for two females who they say have shoplifted a large amount of baby formula from a Walmart in Rochester on 2 known occasions.
On a dirt road just off Hammond Highway outside Madelia deep in a ditch covered in tall grass two cyclists pedaling by Monday morning saw something strange and immediately called for help.
Authorities say another newborn has been turned over to state custody under Iowa's safe haven law.
A 61-year-old Faribault man is hospitalized following a welfare check yesterday.
Police say they've arrested the husband of a woman who was fatally shot in Crystal.
