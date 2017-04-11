KEYC - MSU Celebrates Undergrads

MSU Celebrates Undergrads

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

Nearly 200 students presented research projects they've spent the last three semesters working on. The annual Undergraduate Research Symposium brings together students from all the six colleges to talk about their creative works, research and scholarships.
  
"MSU's mission is to move students forward more than they thought possible and undergraduate research is really a commitment between faculty and students to motivate themselves toward higher achieving goals and really it's what will seal the success of the student," Undergraduate Research Center Director Karla Lassonde, said.
 
According to Lassonde, Undergraduate Research not only aids students in setting higher goals in college, it also helps with retention and graduation rates.

