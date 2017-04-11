Madelia Baseball Building Toward The Future

Madelia high school baseball is back!

Returning for the first time since 2004 when they last paired up with Truman as the Jayhawks

The last time the Blackhawks took the field as a stand–alone squad was back in 1957.



For decades, Madelia has gone without a high school baseball program, in the early 2000's, the squad was part of a cooperative with Truman as the Jayhawks.

But now America's pastime is back with plenty of interest to continue growing the program.



"It's amazing, I played this summer with the Madelia team, but I never played a school sport with baseball so it's pretty awesome," said Logan Anderson, Madelia sophomore.



"A lot of people in the community like watching baseball, and so I feel like it brings a lot of people down to the park, and gets people out. It's nice to see everyone come support us," said Andrew Arduser, Madelia junior.

The team's starting to get the feel of playing together under head coach Steve Willaert.

"Coach has been a big help just helping everybody being slow, and just explaining everything for the kids who haven't played ball, and are new to it," said Arduser.

And right now, they're trying to build toward a successful future.

"What I'm focused on more so is figuring where these kids are at, where we can go with them next year, and where we can go in that third year, payoff year and laying that foundation. I tell those guys this every day that we're laying the foundation and pulling the program in the direction we want to go," said Willaert.

Madelia takes the field again next Tuesday against Cleveland.

--KEYC News 12 Sports