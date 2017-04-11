Mankato Clinic Hosts Men's Health Forum

The Mankato Clinic wants men to take charge of their health.

Getting men to talk about their health can be difficult. So, every year the Mankato Clinic hosts the Men's Health Forum to engage men in their health and wellness, making sure they know the important things about their overall health.



"Doing it in a way that feels comfortable and feels welcoming, that we can talk with them about the importance of things like PSA screenings but also bring people from the community that have great stories to share," Mankato Clinic Community and Customer Relations Manager Ceceli Polzin, said.



Not only did the forum provide a wealth of information, vendors were also on hand to provide screenings as well as educate those in attendance.



"One of our primary initiatives, and it's very important that we're here to continue advocating especially amongst the leaders in our community and hopefully they'll take back our resources and advocate to their youth and their organizations as well," Abdul Nakumbe with the American Lung Association, said.



It's becoming clear that conversations about wellness are changing and for those in healthcare, they want to continue fostering that healthy community.



"We're recognizing that we're living longer and this is to help how to live better longer," Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center Corporate Manager Debbie Behnke, said.

