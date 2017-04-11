Are You Smarter Than The 5th Graders?

Are you smarter than the fifth graders is in its fourth year, borrowing the name and the game from the show, and utilizing area fifth graders to put prominent members of the community to the test.



"The kids are pretty much smarter than the adults in this situation. They know the questions, they know the answers. It's fun to see people have a good laugh," emcee Stunt Monkey said.

Some solid help for the contestant, in this case a Mankato Firefighter whose competitive nature showed.



It was a first responder themed competition, also featuring Gabe Cornish of the Minnesota State Patrol Officer, and Liz Thompson, a nursing instructor at South Central College.

The proceeds go toward the Southern Minnesota Children's Museum, and the event has grown in popularity and charity year after year.



"Last year we had 375 here. Tonight we're expecting 700. Our goal is to raise close to $10,000," representative Kaaren Grabianowski said.



In the end, SCC Nursing Instructor Liz Thompson came away with the win, with a perfect ten out of ten score.

-- KEYC News 12