Iowa State University Ag Center, Iowa Flood Center On Budget Chopping Block

A longtime Iowa research center for sustainable agriculture is on the chopping block in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

A GOP-led budget committee voted Tuesday for an education bill that includes cutting nearly $400,000 from the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. The legislation will require more votes before it's finalized.

The bill also includes cutting $1.5 million from the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa. The center studies flood prevention.

Staff for both centers say the cuts would effectively end their work.

GOP Rep. Cecil Dolecheck says the Leopold Center, which is commemorating its 30th anniversary this year, has completed its work. The center's director disputes that.

Republican leaders say cuts are needed to balance the roughly $7.2 billion budget expected to take effect in July.