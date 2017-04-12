Mankato Man Accused Of Hitting Another Man With Hammer

A Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a hammer.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened back in March at an unidentified Mankato business.

25-year-old Ricky Smith is accused of telling the victim that he was going to hit him in the head with a hammer, and did so after the victim walked by him.

Court documents say Smith then dropped the hammer and ran from the business. The victim says he began chasing Smith until he started bleeding.

A witness says Smith had been drinking prior to the incident.

He is charged with one count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of fifth degree assault.